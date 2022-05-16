YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Acquinetta Williams, 74, departed this life on May 5, 2022 while under hospice and nursing care at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima.

Mrs. Williams was born on December 21, 1947 in Youngstown to John Williams and Esther Craig Williams.

Mrs. Williams attended East High School and graduated in 1966.

Mrs. Williams married her high school sweetheart, Mr. David Williams, on May 11, 1968 at Holy Trinity Baptist Church on Rayen Avenue. They lived on Youngstown’s East Side and raised three beautiful children together. Mrs. Williams always put her children and husband before herself and loved her family dearly.



Mrs Williams was a homemaker and voracious reader. She enjoyed books about diverse subjects such as psychology, holistic medicine and poetry. Mrs. Williams also enjoyed planting flowers and working in her yard during the summer and took pride in maintaining her home.

Mrs. Williams leaves her husband David Williams; two sons, Brian and Mark, both of Youngstown; one grandchild, Gianncarlo Williams of Akron, a brother (with whom she shared her December 21st birthdate), William Williams, of Atlanta, Georgia and numerous family members, in-laws and close friends.



Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Williams; her mother, Esther Craig; her father, John M. Williams; maternal grandparents Ernest and Marie Craig and other close relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home (511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown); friends and relatives may attend a visitation and viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. just before the service starts that day.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home and practice social distancing.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.