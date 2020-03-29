Aaron Isaiah Merriwether, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron Isaiah Merriwether, 26, of Youngstown, was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

He was born March 26, 1993 and was 26 upon his homegoing.

Aaron was blessed with many creative and artistic talents and was especially known for his humor and kindness. He also loved to worship the Lord at Victory Christian Center, Liberty Campus.

He attended Fitch High School and ultimately obtained his GED, also working in food service, grocery and hospitality.

Aaron leaves his mother, Stacey Rios and sister, Madison Rios-Johnson at home; “Pops” Keith Boyd; stepfather, Torryanno Johnson; biological father, Darrell Merriwether; loving grandparents, Jacquelyn Bowman and Edward and Mary Jo Rios; siblings, AnTony Ross, ShaQuitta Merriwether, Darrell Merriwether, Jr., Tevin Hollins and Malaya Merriwether, as well as a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Christine Merriwether-Huff and Thomas Merriwether; stepgrandfather, Lee Huff and “Pop Pop” James Allen.

Special thanks to cousin, Tawan Bailey-Merriwether. (Psalm 94:19).

Cremation has already taken place and services will be announced pending social clearance related to COVID-19.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.