Evelyn R. Piper Obituary

CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn R. Piper, age 89, of Cherry Valley Township, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born December 15, 1929, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of R. Paul and Ada A. (Mowrey) Reitz.

A resident of Cherry Valley since 1958, Mrs. Piper was employed at the Andover Bank as a bookkeeper for 17 years.

She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Piper married Henry H. Piper on July 12, 1956 and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2001.

She is also preceded by her parents; her two brothers, Kenneth Reitz and Bill Reitz and her sister, Sara Coulter.

She is survived by her three sons, Tracy L. (Carol) Piper of Wooster, Ohio, Kenneth M. (Lynda) Piper of Cherry Valley, Ohio and Franklin E. (Beverly) Piper of Cherry Valley, Ohio; five grandchildren; stepgrandchild and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Cherry Valley Cemetery. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank Ashtabula Regional Home Health for their excellent care.