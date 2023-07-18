YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On March 24, 2023 God so mercifully ushered Evelyn Mildred Tutwiler into His eternal healing, rest, and peace culminating 90 amazing years of favored life. She departed this earth at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Evelyn was born on June 1, 1932 in Chambers (renamed Winstonville), Mississippi to Merion (Meddie) and Elizabeth (Sis) Laury Bedford.

Born the 3rd of ten siblings, six preceded her to glory: Geneva Bedford, Joseph Blake, Sr., Murray Lee Bedford, Sr., William Bedford, Sr., Mary Ord and Jewel Moore. A surviving sister Nora Holmes resides in Chicago, Illinois. Two other siblings, Beatrice Collins and Roosevelt (Doll) Bedford are of Winstonville, Mississippi. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Having met in ninth grade, Evelyn married Eddie Lee Tutwiler on August 27, 1950. She was a devoted loving wife nearly 70 years until his passing on April 24, 2020. To this marriage were born two children – Brenda Tutwiler Grant (Moreland Hills, Ohio) and Eddie Lee Tutwiler, II (Cleveland, Ohio). Thomas (Olivia) Quinn of Michigan, Andrew (Wanda) Stepter of Mississippi, Corey Love and Eldoria Franklin of Youngstown and

Cincinnati, Ohio respectively further complement their blessed union.

In 1954, Evelyn and Eddie relocated from Chambers, Mississippi to Youngstown, Ohio. He obtained employment at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Steel Mill (LTV), whereas she worked at Sleigh-Bell Nursing Home as a certified nursing assistant. Evelyn retired after 21½ years of meticulous and loyal service, having never missed a day of work and having been late only once (during a severe snow storm). She, as well as her family, was quite proud of her commendable and inspirational work ethic.

Evelyn was an avid homemaker whose cooking finesse was known to many. Family, friends, and strangers alike readily attested to her delectable traditional holiday dinners and desserts – particularly her capon dressing, sweet potato pies, and buttermilk pound cakes. When not honing her culinary skills, she took equal pleasure and pride in her grandchildren. Supporting them in all their endeavors (football, basketball, soccer games; dance competitions; school programs; fundraisers, etc.), she daily reinforced her mantra that they could and would be whatever they desired in life.

In addition to previously mentioned family, Evelyn leaves a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends to honor her life and legacy. She also leaves her beloved canine “granddog” Halo, whom she loved and adored.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of All Ohio Cremation & Burial Society of Cleveland, Ohio.

We the family of the late EVELYN MILDRED TUTWILER acknowledge with sincere appreciation each and every single expression of comfort, kindness, and love extended in thought, as well as in deed.