Evelyn L. “Joni” Williams, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. “Joni” Williams, 95, formerly of 118 Donation Rd. in Greenville, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, where she’s resided for the last few years.



She was born in Clintonville, Pennsylvania on January 18, 1925 to the late Edward and Minnie (McFadden) Johnston.



Joni was a graduate of the former Penn High School and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, both in Greenville.



She was a waitress at the former Greenville Country Club for many years, and starting in 1981, along with her husband, owned and operated the former Flo’s Candy Shoppe on Main Street in Greenville, which she operated until 2017.



Joni enjoyed singing, square dancing, camping, golfing and playing cards and games with friends and family. She loved watching sporting events and activities that her sons, grandchildren and great- grandchildren participated in.



She was married to Paul E. Williams on August 3, 1946 and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1992.



Joni is survived by: three sons, Barry Williams and his wife, Babby, of Atlantic, Pennsylvania, Kim Williams and his wife, Kathy, of Greenville and Randy Williams and his wife, Diane, of Joliet, Illinois; four grandsons, Brian, Adam, Nathan and Michael; three granddaughters, Stephanie, Monica and Lisa; and 14 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: a brother, Chester Johnston; two sisters, Fern Christina, and Donna Cianci and a great-grandson, Brady Williams.



Due to COVID restrictions and health concerns, all services are private.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, in Hadley Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to: St Paul’s Memorial Fund, 339 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125 or Calvary United Methodist Church, 44 South Mercer St., Greenville, PA, 16125.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

