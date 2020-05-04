Evelyn Jethrow Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Jethrow Williams, age 71, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born February 7, 1949 in Columbus, Mississippi, the daughter of Joseph, Jr. and Earlean (Butler) Jethrow and had lived in Ohio since 1955.

Evelyn graduated from the Market Street School in Warren.

She enjoyed crocheting and was a very talented artist.

Precious memories of Evelyn live on with her three children, Kevin Jethrow of Indianapolis, Indiana, Crystal Jethrow of Warren and Roceme Jethrow of Florida; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nance Jethrow of Warren and Sally Hubbert (Tommy) of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; one sister, Shirley Jethrow and three brothers, Joseph, Jr., Michael and David Jethrow.

Because of the current Coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Evelyn’s good life will be conducted at a later date.

Cremation is taking place.

The family will receive friends at this time at 2398 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.