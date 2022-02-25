WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn H. McGhee, 75, of Warren passed from her earthly home to reside with her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 21, 2022, following an extended illness.

Born on January 4, 1947, in Georgiana, Alabama, she was the daughter of A.C. Herbert and Eula Herbert.

A graduate of Newton Falls High School, Evelyn was employed with Social Security working as a SSI Technical Expert, retiring after 49 ½ years of service.

Evelyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Braceville, where she served as church secretary. She was also a member of the United Way, Parent Booster and First Robotics Team of Warren G. Harding High School.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Ernest McGhee of Warren, Ohio and Robert (Lauren) McGhee of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Johnny Herbert of Newton Falls, Ohio and Hillary Herbert of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Kathleen Herbert of Braceville, Ohio and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest McGhee and a daughter, Victoria.

Services will be held on Saturday, February, 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing two hours prior to the service, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Braceville, 1300 Cedar Street, Braceville, Ohio.

Services of Comfort and Care Entrusted to Murray Funeral Home, Alliance, Ohio