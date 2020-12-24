Evelyn E. Ramming, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn E. Ramming, age 83, formerly of Columbia Avenue, Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Pittsburgh, on January 1, 1937, to Richard A. and Amanda (Knoellinger) Ramming.

Evelyn was a 1954 graduate of West View High School, received her B.S. Degree in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh in 1959, her Master’s Degree in Nursing in 1969 from Wayne State University and her P.H.D. in Adult Education in 1992 from the University of Oklahoma. From 1969 – 1993 she served on Faculty at the University of Oklahoma School of Nursing and from 1993 – 2002, she was employed by Thiel College as the Director of the Nursing Program.

Evelyn was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville, where she served as the Committee Chair for Worship and Music and had also been active with the Needlework Group. She was a past member of the Greenville Business and Professional Women.

Evelyn is survived and dearly missed by three nephews; two nieces and numerous great-nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Alice Lewis of Raleigh, North Carolina and Janet Calvert of Cheswick, Pennsylvania; a brother, Richard A. Ramming, Jr. and her niece, Cathleen Wagner of Columbiana, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a Private Graveside Funeral will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.