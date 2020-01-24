Evelyn Audrey (Lewis) Corley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Audrey (Lewis) Corley, 76, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Manor in Austintown.

Evelyn was born June 8, 1943 in Warren, the daughter of the late A. Edward and Belvin Lewis.

She was a 1961 of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked at GE Trumbull Lamp for ten years and GE Ravenna Lamp Plant for ten years.

Evelyn enjoyed reading, movies, plays and eating out.

Survivors include two sons, Eric Corley (Favor) of Fairfield, California and Gordon Corley (Sonja) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; two daughters, Belinda Corley-Thomas (Vincent) of Youngstown and Cheryl Corley-Dukes (DeWayne) of Akron; two brothers, Arlan Lewis of Warren and Richard Lewis (Kathy) of Warren; one stepsister, Loretta Davis of Loganville, Georgia; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her stepmother, Johnnie Mae Lewis and two brothers, Mitchell Lewis and Charles Vaughn.

According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.


