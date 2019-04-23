Eve K. Banic Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Eve K. Banic, age 87, of Greenville, passed away Monday morning, April 22, 2019 in St. Paul's Continuing Care Community.

She was born in Hadley, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1931 a daughter of Walter and Katherine (Plesniak) Krachkowski.

She was a 1949 graduate of Penn High School and a 1969 graduate of Thiel College with a degree in accounting.

On September 23, 1950 Eve married James M. Banic, Jr.; he passed away December 17, 2018.

Eve was employed as an auditor until her retirement in 1994 for the United States Government Defense Contract Audit Agency and was previously employed as an accountant at Bell & Company for 15 years.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

She was also a member of B.P.W. where she served as secretary; was a co-leader for Girl Scouts in Greenville; was a den mother for Cub Scouts and was a co-leader for Mercer County Girls 4-H. Eve and Jim served as White House volunteers for 12 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Merrilee Banic and Jane Banic and her husband, Russell Barnhardt; a son, James Banic and his wife, Marcy Brody.

Eve was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Julia Courtney and Dorothy Furia and two brothers, Pete Krachkowski and Paul Krachkowski.

A private service will be held in the chapel of St. Michael Cemetery.

There will be no public services.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Inc., 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

