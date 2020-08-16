Evalyn Klinger, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evalyn Klinger, 78, of East Palestine, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Evalyn was born July 21, 1942 in Darlington Township, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Clyde and Rosamond Hardman Stanley.

She was one of the first female couriers for Purolator Couriers, and also drove a school bus for a number of years prior to her retirement.

She attended Abundant Life Fellowship in New Waterford.

Evie was a pure soul with a deep-rooted faith. She showed everyone around her what it meant to love unconditionally with your heart. Her sense of humor and stubbornness went hand in hand and she always had a piece of advice to give you when times felt tough. Her smile lit up a room and her laugh never felt short of making everyone else join in too. She enjoyed the smaller things in life: like the wind blowing through her hair as she drove down the highway, or by simply reminiscing on the many travels she enjoyed throughout her life. She was a true free spirit and her love and joyful personality will live on through the many people who had the chance to cross paths with her.

Evalyn is survived by two sons, Michael (Melissa) Smith of East Palestine, Rocky (Bev) Klinger of Three Rivers, Missouri; five daughters, Penny (Tim Mencer) Miller of Warren, Holly (George) Cope of Warsaw, Indiana, Karen (Pat) Ihnen of Silver Lake, Indiana, Pam (Mark) Faulk of Claypool, Indiana, Debra (Martha) Klinger of Denver, Colorado; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron (Peg) Stanley of Rogers; a sister, Gayle (Tim) Allison of East Palestine.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, DeWayne Klinger in 2018; two sons, Wendell and Kevin Klinger; three brothers, Don, Jimmy and Cliff Stanley; a grandson, Nicholas Lowery.

Due to the pandemic and for the safety of Evalyns friends, the family will hold a private memorial service at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, with a private burial at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.linsley-royal.com

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3695 Boardman-Canfield Road Suite 301, Canfield, OH 44406.

More stories from WKBN.com: