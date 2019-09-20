Eunice L. Ritter, Andover, Ohio – Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eunice L. Ritter,age 64, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September, 18, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland,Ohio.



She was born November 26, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of William F. and Margaret J. (Finlay) Ritter.



A resident of Andover for the past 20 years, Eunice was formerly of Girard.

She graduated from Trumbull Business College and was employed as a medical transcriber for Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of the Andover Christian Church where she was active in the women’s group and bible studies. She was a former member of the Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church.



Eunice enjoyed reading and she was an avid prayer warrior.



Eunice is survived by many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dale W. Ritter.



A celebration of Eunice’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Andover Christian Church, 150 Stillman Ave., Andover,Ohio, with Pastor Robert Gears officiating.

A private burial of her cremated remains will take place in Niles Union Cemetery, Niles, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Rock Christian Camp, 17670 Mosely Rd., Thompson, OH 44086.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

