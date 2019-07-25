Eugene W. Larimer, Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene W. Larimer, age 67, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born July 5, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William and Ruth (Rowe) Larimer.



Gene graduated from Sharon High School in 1970 and went on to Mercer Technical School where he received a degree in Electronics repair.

He opened up his own video repair shop, Video Services Inc. in Roanoke Virginia, which he operated for over 30 years.



Gene could fix anything and loved to tinker especially with cars. He built model cars, made stained glass and would fix whatever was broken. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.



Gene is survived by three brothers, Randy Larimer of Roanoke, Virginia, Rodney Larimer of Salem Virgina, and Troy and his wife Shirley Larimer of Rocky Mountain, VA, his companion, Nancy Myers of Masury, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Andrews, Care Pastor of 614 church, Masury, Ohio, officiating.



