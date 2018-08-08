Eugene Victor Pederzolli Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Eugene Pederzolli of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Monday, Aug 6, 2018.

His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 11, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11 at the funeral home following visitation.

Graveside service will be Saturday, August 11 at 12:15 p.m. in Highland Memorial Park, 264 S. 12th Street, Beloit.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.