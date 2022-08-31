MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Roy Slagle, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after a brief illness.

He was a true adventurer with many accomplishments including flying airplanes, motorcycling, trucking, engaging in various business ventures. These ventures were a joy to him and he balked at calling them “work”. Honoring God was his life’s goal and his family had his heart. His was a life well-lived.

Gene is survived by his wife, Jacque; three daughters, Delinda (Mike) Ferguson, Denean Ondash and Laurie (Ajit) Singh; his brother, Ted Slagle; six grandchildren, Austin (Kelly) Sturgeon, Alec (Monique) Sturgeon, Zachary (Natalie) Ferguson, Jaiten Singh, Anika Singh, Marissa Singh and five great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Russell and Mable Slagle; his first wife, Gala; and his brother, Richard Slagle.

Donations can be made in his memory to: Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, 1831 Perry Highway, Volant, PA 16156.

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137.