Eugene J. Frank, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene J. Frank, 88, of West Madison Avenue, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born November 23, 1931 in New Castle, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Orlando) Frank.

He was married to the late Charlotte (Fiacco) Frank who died December 14, 2014.

Mr. Frank was an inspector for B&O Railroad and Chessie Railroad retiring after 40 years. He enjoyed golfing and he played baseball for most of his early life.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Carroll and her husband William of Boardman, Ohio and Jeanne Brady and her husband Brandon of Wellington, Florida; two brothers, Joseph Frank of Cranberry Township and Randall Frank of Vermont and three grandchildren, Joseph Hamed, Jamie Godwin and Robert Carroll.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Mangino.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.