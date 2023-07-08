ASHTABULA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Ray (Gene) Coppinger, 76, sailed to his eternal rest Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home on the shore of Lake Erie in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Gene was raised and lived in Girard, Ohio, the son of Walter W. and Margaret (Bee) Coppinger who preceded him in death.

He was a 1965 graduate of Girard High School and received his Bachelors of Science Degree in Computer Science from Ohio University in 1969.

He began his career at Commercial Shearing and Stamping in Youngstown as a computer analyst and retired after many years as a Contract Evaluator/Negotiator for the Trumbull County Department of Jobs and Family Services in Warren, Ohio.

Gene was an avid sailor and reveled in recreational and competitive sailing. He was a member of Redbrook Boat Club in Ashtabula with his Thistle sailboat. Later he joined the Ashtabula Yacht Club where for many years he docked and raced his Pearson sailboat. Gene enjoyed music, good food, and especially trains, train history and traveling by rail.

His interest in steam engines lead to his long-time dream of riding on the Durango/ Silverton Railway in central Colorado becoming a reality and to his volunteer work at the Conneaut Historical Railroad Museum during his retirement. He was the family record keeper of all things dealing with genealogy and traced the Coppinger/Goodall family history back to great-great grandparents and beyond.

Gene is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Roberta Coppinger of Whitehall, Montana and his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and David Shively of New Middletown, Ohio. In addition, he leaves nieces, Denise Thompson, Julie Thompson and Justine Maebius; nephew, Daniel Coppinger and their families; his aunt, Bernadetta Goodall and many beloved cousins and friends.

Gene made arrangements to have his remains donated to the Cleveland Clinic for the advancement of medical science. At his request, there will be no services.

Those wishing to honor Gene’s memory may donate to their favorite charity, or to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center.

The family offers their special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Shinoj Pattali and his staff at the Ashtabula County Medical Center, and to Dr. Mustafa Ali and his staff at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center for the excellent care and compassion Gene received.