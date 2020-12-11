Eugene Allen, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Gene” Allen, 92, of North Lima, passed away on Sunday December 6, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a courageous battle with Covid-19.



He was born on March 2, 1928, the third of 18 children of the late Walter and Erna Allen.

He was a lifelong area resident.



Gene served in the United States Army from 1946-1947 and was stationed in Alaska.

He retired from the General Electric Youngstown Lamp Plant in 1985 after 39 years.

He was a member of VFW Post 2799 in New Springfield for more than 60 years.

On July 12, 1952, he married Yvonne Swank. They shared 68 beautiful years of marriage.



Gene always had a good time; he enjoyed having a cold beer with his brothers, playing cards, fishing, family trips to the beach, hunting, living life on the lake and tending to his garden. He loved spending time with his children and his granddaughter, who all absolutely adored him.



Precious memories of Gene live on with his three children: son, Rodney Allen of New Springfield and daughters, Debbie Allen and BJ Allen of Poland, who selflessly took care of him for the past eight years; granddaughter, Amber (Jason) Kamerer of Boardman; great-granddaughter, Olivia; Riley the dog; six sisters, Marian (Rod) Burroughs, Shirley (Ray) Wichert, Martha (Joel) Cyrus, Phyllis (Phillip) Simmers, Carol (Carl) Osberg and Nancy (Jack) Crouse; six brothers, Harold (Darla) Allen, Ralph (Dianna) Allen, James (Florence) Allen, Donald (Charlotte) Allen, Larry (Audrey) Allen and Thomas (Nancy) Allen; a sister-in-law, Donna Allen; brothers-in-law, Olin Sheely and Robert Dombroski; other brothers and sisters-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, who passed just 19 days prior to him; two brothers, Warren Allen and Robert Allen and three sisters, Geraldine Sheely, Dorothy Dombroski and Virginia McCreery.



His family would like to thank the employees of St Elizabeth’s Boardman campus who were by his side when they could not be. Please wear a mask!!

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army in his honor, or please consider a blood donation if your health allows.