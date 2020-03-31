Ethel Nelson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ethel Nelson will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

On Friday, March 20, 2020, Ethel Nelson departed this life at the age of 82.

She was born on December 7, 1937 in Montgomery, Alabama a daughter of Allen and Roxie McKenzie Harris.

She graduated from East High School in 1955 and went on to attend Youngstown State University.

She worked at the Air Force base in Vienna, Ohio until she found employment at the Social Security Administration. She was employed as a claims representative with the Social Security Administration until she retired after 34 years of service.

She loved to travel and took many trips to such places as the Bahamas, Cozumel and the Hawaiian Islands. If you passed by her home, you could always see her working in the yard. She was also fond of art.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Emily (Elwood) Johnson; her sons, Larry Nelson (Beatrice) and Joseph Napier (Christina); her grandchildren, Latrice and Rashaan Nelson and Joe Napier; a host of other family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Nelson who passed in 1998; her brothers, Allen Harris, Jr., Walter Harris, Joseph Harris and Rueben Jones and her granddaughter, Nicole Nelson.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home prior to the service.

