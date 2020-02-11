Ethel M. “Susie” Winner, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel M. “Susie” Winner, age 79, of Conneaut Lake Road, West Salem Township, passed away Monday morning, February 10, 2020 in her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Greenville on August 2, 1940 to William A. and Opal M. (Uber) Enterline.

Susie was a 1958 graduate of Jamestown High School.

She was a homemaker and had also been employed for over ten years at the Gap at Grove City Outlet Mall.

Susie enjoyed baking, taking care of her flower beds, working on jigsaw puzzles and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

On August 16, 1958 she married David H. Winner, he passed away on December 6, 1998.

She is survived by three sons, David A. Winner and his wife, Mary, of Conneaut Lake, Douglas A. Winner and his wife, Lynn, of Fredonia and Todd E. Winner and his wife, Deanna, of Mercer; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband;, two sisters, Julie White and Peggy Delp; a brother, William Enterline and a grandson, David A. Winner, Jr.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Rev. Jeff Hurst, Pastor of Leesburg Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.