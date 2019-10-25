Ethel L. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ethel L. Brown will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Mrs. Brown known to her family and friends as “Sweets” departed this life Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Poland, Ohio.

Mrs. Brown was born April 24, 1918 in Williamsport, Tennessee a daughter of Ernest and Mary Colby Hawkins, she relocated to the Mahoning Valley many years ago.

She spent her life serving and caring for others and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife and sister and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Douglas Hawkins of Williamsport; a host of other relatives including her nieces, Barbara Simpson with whom she made her home and Margaret Russell of Key West, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James L. Brown and a host of brothers and sisters.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.