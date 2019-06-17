Ethel Florence Piper Obituary

CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Florence Piper, age 102, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Jefferson Health Care Center.

She was born on June 9, 1917 in Beaverdale, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Rebecca J. (Wentz) and Samuel R. Whysong. At age 11 she moved to Cherry Valley and at 16 she moved to Pierpont. Ethel was the youngest of thirteen children and was the longest living. The home she was born in, built by her father, still stands on the mountain side today and can be seen when you drive into town.



On September 12, 1936 she married Lyle R. Piper. He had three young children that Ethel helped raise. She helped on the farm, raised chickens and sold eggs. Together they built the slaughterhouse in 1945 where Ethel could wrap an entire ton of meat in a day and after 20 years, turned it over to their oldest son to run. She sold the business in 1978 to the present owners. Ethel lived on Piper Road for over 80 years, a gravel road in Cherry Valley, first in the farmhouse and then for 65 years in the home they built by the business.



She loved to fish, at the pond, at Lake Pymatuning, lakes in Canada, off the coast of Florida, or anywhere along her travels of most of the United States including Hawaii and Alaska. Many mounted fish trophies, including a six-and-a-half-foot sail fish, adorn the living room walls. Ethel enjoyed flower gardening, blooming petunias around the house and down the fence line. She was proud of her flowering sweet peas that grew up the string on her fence. Ethel enjoyed playing bingo many nights a week in Ashtabula. She loved to travel to Las Vegas and Laughlin two times a year for over 40 years to gamble. Her last trip to Nevada, Ethel was 97! Ethel has witnessed many changes in her lifetime and loved spending time with all her grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40, Lyle Piper; an infant son, Richard Piper; two sons, Francis Piper and Marshall Piper and his wife, Donna; two grandsons, Gary Sulzer and Kim Piper; her son-in-law, Guy Utterback; six sisters, Lula Audrey, Lottie Terryberry, Rachel Schmerer, Margaret Rankin, Irene Gary and Hazel Wilson and six brothers, Dean, Harry, Mearl, Ralph, George and Ellwood Whysong.

Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Utterback of Jefferson, Ohio and Lila Jean (Raymond) Sulzer of Peoria, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Norma Piper of Andover; 12 grandchildren, Gary, Kari, Pamela, Elaine, Irene, Cheryl, Rod, Robert, Brenda, Randall, Susan and Lori; 30 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

