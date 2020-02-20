Ethel Avanell “Nellie” Brown, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Avanell “Nellie” (Thompson) Brown, 89, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on January 4, 1931 the daughter of Virgil L. and Marietta (Baer) Tabor.

She resided most of her life in Niles and attended the First Baptist Church of Howland and the First Baptist Church of Niles.



In 1958, she started the “Top Ten Club” a mother’s social club where the ladies would meet monthly for dinner, fun conversation and card games. In later years they would also make hard tack candy to fund their adventurous annual bus trip and their summer picnic.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting and making ceramics. She especially cherished the time spent with her loving family.



Avanell is survived by five daughters, Teresa (Mark) Clapp of Wilmington, North Carolina, Joyce (George) Oaks of Niles, Kathy Jo (David) Maier of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Jackie Lynn (Rob) McCauley of Lake Milton and Kendra Renee (Justin) McKay of Reynoldsburg; husband, Kenneth Brown of Niles; six grandchildren, Jennifer Oaks, Bryan Ziak, Todd Ziak, Joseph Rizk, Brandon McKay and Zachary McKay and four great-grandchildren, Colin, Noah, Emily and Zoe Ziak.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Allen Thompson whom she married in 1951 and who died on September 10, 1974; three sisters, Wilma Lowe, Elizabeth Butler and Ruey Faye Earls and five brothers, Charles Tabor, Harlan Tabor, Jack Tabor, Marion Tabor and Virgil Eugene Tabor.



Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at Noon.

Burial will be in Greenhaven Cemetery.



