Esther Stringer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Stringer, 94, of 2721 Choctaw Avenue, S.W., Warren, departed this life Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:20 p.m. at Community Skilled Health Care Centre, following an extended illness.

She was born April 27, 1925, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of John and Narcisie Parker Williams, residing in the area since 1942.

Mrs. Stringer was employed for many years with the Head Start Center in the Kitchen, before retiring. She also worked at the YMCA in House Keeping and graduated high school in 1944.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she served on the Women’s Guild and enjoyed walking, cooking, gardening, knitting and reading.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Earl (Phyllis) Stringer Jr. of Warren and Ralph (Denice) Stringer of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; one sister, Ms. Geneva Bryant of Oakland, California; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Stringer Sr.; parents; one brother, Restee Williams; two sisters, Mattie Ruth Hicks and Mae Ella Randolph.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Friendship Baptist Church. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.