YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie (Johnson) Sutton departed this life on Sunday July 31, 2022.

She was born December 25, 1945, in Itta Bena, Mississippi to the late Roosevelt Johnson and Louise Coleman. Essie moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she began her family.

Essie moved to Youngstown, Ohio where she became a born-again Christian filled with the Holy Ghost under the leadership of Bishop Norman L. Wagner of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church January 13, 1982. God began to move mightily in her life and continued to provoke her to “go forth and preach the gospel”. After a year and a half of repeatedly having visions of Jeremiah 1:4-10, she knew God was calling her into the ministry. Though she did not feel worthy, the underlying desire to see others saved; set free and delivered… she accepted the call and was ordained an evangelist on September 5, 1985.

Essie became Assistant Pastor of Full Gospel Miracle Center, FGMC, under the leadership of Pastors Will and Rose Parker Jr; also, her father in the gospel, and serving as assistant pastor for 13 1/2 years until FGMC relocated to Austin, TX in 2002. God continue to reveal his purpose for her life and ministry. Upon her next assignment, she became an Associate Minister of Ebenezer Church of God In Christ under the leadership of Pastors Earnest Walker III and the late Lenora Walker. She received her minister’s license and completed ministerial leadership classes of the COGIC organization under Bishop G.E. Patterson.

April 1, 2005, Essie joined in fellowship with Joy & Praise Ministries under the leadership of the Late Apostles Jerry & Carolyn Lockett. During that time, she completed many seminars & conferences such as School of Prophets, Jezebel Conference, and Strategies in Spiritual Warfare. She spearheaded revivals, prison ministries, and street ministries, taught Sunday school classes, administered funeral services, prayer meetings and served in many additional areas to fulfill the mandate on her life.

March 26, 2006, Essie was ordained and installed into the Pastoral

Office by the late Apostles Jerry and Carolyn Lockett. Shortly after in 2007, Pastor Sutton accepted the assignment from God as she and her (former husband) relocated to Memphis TN; where they established Floodgate Ministries.

In March of 2016, Pastor Sutton was ordained and affirmed into the office of an Apostle, again by Apostles’ Lockett. She continued serving in the Kingdom of God with Dr. Kia Moore at the Church at the Well.

Essie was a loved and adored daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and God mother. She was gifted and talented woman of God….a “Jack of all trades”; she could do ANYTHING she put her mind to do.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a brother Sylvester Coleman of Waterloo, Iowa, four sisters Dorothy (Jerry) Campbell of Akron, Ohio; Ruth (Andrew)Payne; Alfreda J. Rice, and Doretha Echols all of Memphis, Tennessee. Three sons Bill (Erica) Pryor of Memphis, T ennessee; Preston Pryor of Youngstown, Ohio and Jimmy(Gemelia) Smith of St. Louis, Missouri. Eighteen grandchildren Shamika Pryor of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Candie Pryor of Memphis, T ennessee; Derryll Boone of Youngstown, Ohio; Shenique Marlowe of Youngstown, Ohio; Chaquanda Byrd and Billy J. Pryor Jr. both of Austin, Texas, Jessica Smith of Memphis, T ennessee; Kenya Coleman of Dallas, Texas; Kenisha Coleman of Memphis, T ennessee; Gregory Solomon Jr. ,Elijah Solomon, Erica, Eric, Shauntae, Breontae, Kody Emily and Ryan Pryor all of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves a host of great grandchildren, God children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceding her in death; her mother Louise Coleman, father Roosevelt Johnson, two daughters Mary J. Pryor and Mavis J Pryor, three brothers Jimmy Smith, Roosevelt Coleman, and James Lee Johnson, four sisters, Rose (Cookie) Mae Smith, Mary Coleman, Dorothy L. Carrell and Lula (Dolly) Mae King.

Funeral Services for Pastor Essie Sutton, will be held Saturday, August 13 at 9:00 -10 (public viewing) funeral services at 10:00 at Fellowship Christian Center, 2139 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio, with final intermit at the Tod Cemetery on Belmont Avenue, with her beloved daughter Mavis.

There are no viewing hours at the funeral home.