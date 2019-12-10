Ervin L. Salter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ervin L. Salter, 76, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

He was born November 18, 1943 in Warren, the son of Jimmie and Minnie (Bell) Salter and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Ervin was the first African-American Eagle Scout in Trumbull County.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

Ervin worked in production at Jones & Laughlin and later in assembly at Packard Electric.

He enjoyed cards, dominoes, crossword puzzles, Westerns and good food.

Fond memories of Ervin live on with his brother, Charles Salter of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a brother, James Salter and a nephew, Lonyell Salter.

Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to services

Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to services

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.