Ernestine C. Chieze, West Pittsburg, PA

WEST PITTSBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine C. Chieze, 76, of Charlemont Avenue, West Pittsburg, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Passavant McCandless.

Mrs. Chieze was born November 21, 1943 a daughter of the late Fred and Tresia (Nerti) Mozzocio.

She was married to the late Leroy D. Chieze who died August 8, 2003.

She enjoyed gambling, cooking and baking and she loved her family and watching her grandchildren in all activities.

She is survived by four children, Toni L. Chieze and her companion, Jay Redmond of West Pittsburg, Art L. Chieze and his wife, Rochelle of New Castle, Susan M. Chieze of West Pittsburg and Denise L. Quinn and her husband, Chad of New Castle; one brother, Anthony F. Mozzocio and his wife, Delores of West Pittsburg; her sister-in-law, Janet Mozzocio and eight grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Mozzocio; her sister, Catherine Yakopovich.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.