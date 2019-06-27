Ernest Tatum Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Tatum, 53, 4467 West Oakland Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12:55 a.m., after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was born April 9, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Floyd Tatum and Doris Tiggett Watkins.

Mr. Tatum was employed with Guy’s Bar-B-Que for 15 years as a chef. He also worked for Carter Lumber and Marathon Truck Stop.

He was a 1985 graduate of Labrae High School.

He enjoyed music, detailing cars, landscaping, movies and sports.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Carl Watkins, Jr. and Steven Watkins both of Braceville; four sisters, Mrs. Carla (Darryl) Giles of Ft. Washington, Maryland, Ms. Romona Wylie of Suitland, Maryland, Ms. Edyth Addison of Clewiston, Florida and Mrs. Brenda (Robert) Grooms of Braceville; a special friend, Ms. Teresa A. McCree of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hHours will be held one hour prior to the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29.

Burial will take place later at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1045 Braceville-Robinson Road SW.