Ernest S. Demeter, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Ernie” S. Demeter, 93, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Marie (Chatlos) Demeter and was born February 5, 1926, in Ellwood City.

He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, in 1944 and married the love of his life Norma on October 2, 1948.

Ernie was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater, during World War II.

Ernie worked for Aetna Standard and retired after 38 years of service. He also drove a school bus and after dinner, he would go to Ryman Engineering and work until 9:00 p.m.

Once retired, Ernie and Norma enjoyed making a home together, enjoying their backyard, camping and going on bus tours. He was a member of the Ellwood-Wampum Rod and Gun Club, where he competed on the men’s rifle team and he was also a member of the NRA, The American Legion and the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, 71 years, Norma Jolley Demeter; one son, Dan Demeter and his wife, Molly, of Queensbury, New York; one daughter, Susan Picciotti and her husband, Marty, of Wilmington, Delaware; grandchildren, Christopher Demeter of Queensbury, New York and Derek Demeter and his wife, Micaela, of Dover, New Hampshire and two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Tessa Demeter.

He is preceded in death by one child, in infancy, Gary Lee Demeter; two brothers, Stephen Demeter and John Demeter and one sister, Lillian Venezie

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Nathan Loudon officiating at Turner Funeral Home in Ellwood City.

Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery.

