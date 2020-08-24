Ernest R. Rek, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest R. Rek, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, August 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on February 5, 1929, the son of Mary Rek.

Ernie was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and was trained as an Army cook and baker in Japan.

In 1962 he received a certificate from the Famous Artist School in Westport, Connecticut, which began his love of art and oil painting.

He graduated from the ICS Machinist Course and continued his career for 37 years as a Tool and Die Maker and Machinist at Van Huffel Tube in Warren. Upon their closing he worked for 9 years at Sawhill Tubular until his retirement in 1994.

Ernest was a member of the Niles and Salem Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith where he served as an elder of the church, preached and attended Bible studies. He served on various church organizations and was President of the Abrahamic Faith Gathering committee for 29 years.

He enjoyed vegetable gardening, especially growing, canning and sharing his “Famous Hot Peppers”.

He was a bowler, like to watch the big major tennis tournaments on TV and was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Stamp) Rek, orginally from Salem, whom he married on October 24, 1954; two sons, Robert L. Rek of Wyoming, Bradley R. (Lisa) Rek of Howland; four grandchildren, Hedda, Shannon (Agustin), Sean (Katey), William; great-granddaughter, Stella Dee; three sisters, Jean (Jack) Sandberg, Ruth (Joe) Mauro, Louise (Dennis) Shevel; two brothers, Frank (Patty) Redmond Jr., Ray (Sue) Redmond.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Hegler and his mother.

Private calling hours were held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles.

Burial was in Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

An on-line Zoom memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. You may register to attend by going to https://bit.ly/2YnF7nB in your web browser. A link to the memorial service will be emailed by the end of the week.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UH Seidman Cancer Center for Brain Cancer Research in care of the Rek family.

Arrangements handled by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

More stories from WKBN.com: