Erik Haun, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erik Haun, 51 of Boardman, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020.



Today my bubby is the day we lost you and gained another angel in heaven. Our hearts are heavy with tears, as memories of you flash over the years.

My brother Erik Haun was born to Denise Marie Haun and Bill Haun on January 16, 1969.

Mommy was happy but sadly the marriage did not last. It was you and her for a while, until she met John Fonagy. They, with you were married on May 12, 1973 and it was not long until your favorite little pain in the butt was born, ME, your little sister, Aleta! We grew up together and grew apart together as life weaves its path for us to follow.

After you graduated from Brookfield High School in 1987, your path held many struggles and lessons, you were not always ready to learn and many losses to bear, Grandpa Andy, Grandma Rebecca Haun and our mommy Denise Marie Andrak in 2012.

You found comfort in your friends and partners in crime Miguel and David, also your circle of car show buddies. Your love for Halloween, Christmas and Easter skeletons and snowmen galore! Oh the endless trips to Kraynaks I had to endure! Bubby, you were the best story-teller and “remember when-er” in the world. Today is the day I will remember when my brother, Erik Haun, went to the big car show in the sky listening to Ice, Ice Baby.



Erik is survived by his sister, Aleta Fonagy and Jason Addy, his father, John Fonagy both of Masury, Ohio, his partner of five years and friend of 15, Miguel (David) Gay, of Boardman, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Angels for Animals 4750 S. Range Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Erik.



Friends may call Monday August 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



A final farewell will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home.

It is requested that visitors practice social distancing and wear masks for the safety of all. These safety practices will be mandatory.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC Hermitage, PA