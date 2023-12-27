LOS ANGELES, California (MyValleyTributes)

A Christmas message from your Coroner and a father.

I will forewarn you that this is not the Christmas message that you are expecting to receive, but one that I feel is extremely important and necessary to share this Christmas day. It is about love, but also about loss; a significant and personal loss for me and my family. The death of a sweet little girl that grew to be a beautiful young woman who quite simply made a very bad decision ten years ago and was led estray by the outside influences of this

world that led to a path of destruction. A decision that took her away from those who truly loved and valued her for the person she was and could be. A period of ten years where so many efforts were made to intervene by family and friends to overt what has now become a tragedy that has been experienced by so many other families in the past. It is because of this young lady that I have been accused by some for working too hard as your Coroner and doing “too much” in the attempt to preserve life from what is learned from death investigation, but when you are called to serve people; how do you do less?



On the morning of Friday December 22, 2023, notification was received of the death of my daughter Erica Mae Libonati who was residing in the state of California. Notification that I myself have untortunately become accustomed to performing as a Deputy Coroner and Coroner in Mercer County for the past sixteen years. I can honestly say that even though I have performed those services with empathy and respect, I now have a greater

understanding of what those families have experienced.

Every person and family have been affected, either directly or indirectly, by mental health problems as well as drug and alcohol addiction. No one is exempt. I believe it is not only important as your Coroner, but also vital as a parent and a person of integrity, to be honest and forthcoming and not to refrain from sharing Erica’s story so that her life and death can have meaning by providing valuable information to help serve others in a positive

manner. Even though Erica had struggled significantly over the past ten years, she always had a great love in her heart to help others that were less fortunate than her. She would have wanted me to share it with you even if it will benefit only one person but I am hoping it will affect many more.



Erica was born March 25, 1993, in Sewickley Pennsylvania. She was a little sister to Anthony and four years later became a big sister to Jocelyn. Erica was always a little quiet, but loved to give bear hugs. She was cherished by her grandma Dolly and especially by her Uncle Ed who watched over Erica and her siblings while their mother Amy and I were at work. Erica was active in various sports and cheerleading through her school years. Ironically,

Christmas was Ericas most favorite holiday. Erica relocated to Los Angeles, California, ten years ago and four years ago, gave birth to a handsome son named Michelangelo Garcia Castandea Jr. who resides with his father, Miguel. Erica was 30 years old when she died in Los Angeles, California. Erica had struggled with mental health

challenges and drug and alcohol addiction for many years. Her death is strongly suspected of being due to a drug overdose for which we are expecting and awaiting confirmation



Every life is important and meant to have a profound impact on this world. This message is not intended to seek attention or condolences, but to inspire change – change within those that know a change in their life is imperative and also for those who haven’t yet acknowledged that a life change may be necessary. It is meant to be an example of courage which I believe that we all possess, no matter how deeply we need to search to find it. It is a personal testament by me and my family not to allow the stigma associated with mental health challenges and addiction to drugs and alcohol to cause any individual to withhold seeking the assistance needed to be happy and healthy without the need to escape from the challenges they may be experiencing through alcohol use, drug use and self-harm. It is to acknowledge that we all experience periods of feeling isolation, loneliness, and disconnection regardless of where we are from, how attractive we feel, or how popular we may be. It is an attempt to reinforce to everyone that mental health struggles and addiction to drugs and alcohol is real and needs to be attacked head-on. It is intended to be a call to arms for each and every person and to make it known that there are a great number of organizations within your own community comprised of highly trained experts who will walk along side of you so that you do not have to combat your problems and challenges alone. This message is a message of love.



I am asking each and every person who took the time to read this message to join me in celebrating Ericas life by making the necessary changes in your own life or to share some of your valuable time, understanding, and support to each and every person that is a part of your life. In closing, let us all remember the true meaning of Christmas; it is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed Himself unselfishly to provide us and to teach us the meaning of undying love while valuing each and every person regardless of the mistakes they may have made. It is a comfort to know that He was with my little girl, in her time of need, when I couldn’t be there with her. I will always cherish the memories and will always consider it to have been an honor to have been Erica’s father, for what feels to be such a brief period of time. She will always be a part of who I am, and I will carry her with me tor the rest of my life.



Resources:

Mercer County Crisis: 724-662-2227

Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission: 724-662-2230 (www.mcbhc.org)

PA Support & Referral Helpline: 1-855-284-2494 (TTY: 724-631-5600,

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (Call or Text) 988

Veteran Crisis Line: Call 988 then Press 1 Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

