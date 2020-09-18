Eric Michael Sell, Hadley, PA

HADLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Michael Sell, 51, of Hadley, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, September 17, 2020.



He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on April 2, 1969 and attended Commodore Perry High School.

He was certified in auto body repair at Mercer County Vo-Tech, currently called Mercer County Career Center.



Eric enjoyed working on and fixing cars, spending time with his grandchildren, being outdoors, hanging out with his friends and the company of his dog, Jazmine.



He was of the Catholic faith and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.



Eric is survived by his wife at home, Debra Jean (Thompson) Sell. They were married on October 26, 1991. Also surviving are: four daughters, Justine E. Sell of Greenville, Jessica A. Sell of Columbus, Ohio, Alyssa M. Sell of Columbus, and Amber N. Sell of Hadley; three grandchildren, Kira N. MacMurray of Meadville, Kai O. MacMurray of Meadville, and Emerson P. Sell of Columbus; his father, David Sell of Pompano Beach, Florida; his mother, Kathleen (Boles) Sell of Columbus; two sisters, Pamela Sell of Columbus and Sandra Sell of Columbus; a niece, Alexandria Slobody and two nephews, Jason Robinson and Bobby Robinson.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Tracy A. Moore.



All services are private. Burial will be held at Hadley Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Sheakleyville Church of the Nazarene, 3289 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, PA, 16151.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

