EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Enoch D. Yoder, 27, of 11528 Laird Road, Atlantic, (East Fallowfield Township), Pennsylvania passed away from injuries sustained in a logging accident in McKean, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125