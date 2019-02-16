Emory Beal Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Emory Beal, 83, of Hermitage, went to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, following an extended illness.

Mr. Beal was born February 11, 1936, to Robert H. and Thelma Davis (Brooks) Beal.

He was a graduate of Mt. Clemens High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Kalamazoo College.

Emory excelled in tennis and earned the MVP award his junior and senior years of college.

Following his graduation from “K” College, he taught economics, fulfilled his military obligation and moved to the Shenango Valley to start an A&W Restaurant. Later, he started a fundraising linen program.

Emory was a devout catholic and member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. He was active in the Cursillo movement, a strong pro-life advocate and shared the responsibility of administering the Shenango Valley Eucharistic Adoration Program, which has continued unabated for the last 18 years.

Emory meticulously cared for his gardens and cherished the time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rosalee Granata; three daughters, Karen (Justin) Kluemper, Sarah (Steve) Mudre and Christine (Cary) Dunst; a son, Deacon Brian Beal and a sister, Margo Neale.

Emory was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Mary Beal.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles D’Auria for his care and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18 in the Church of Notre Dame, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley MCGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.