Emorene Nicole Cousins Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Emorene Nicole Cousins Davis will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Davis known to her family and friends as “Nikki” departed this life November 1, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Nikki was born September 30,1942 in Fairmont, West Virginia the first child of Rose A. Rolls Cousins and Theodore Walter Cousins.

She was a 1960 graduate of Fairmont High School and a 1965 graduate from Tennessee State Univerity with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a proud and active member of the Delta Sigma Public Service Sorority, Inc ,serving as the former president of Alpha Chi Chapter. Nikki stayed active with Delta Sigma Theta, Inc joining the Youngstown Alumni Chapter. She was involved in several events held in the community and she was most active in voter registration drives.

Nikki was formerly employed with the MyCap/Head Start Program as a parent involvement manager for 36 years retiring in 2009.

Her secret passion was line dancing, photography, and was well known for her cooking especially baked goods. She was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and huge fan of Lebron James. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Robert Lee Davis, Jr, whom she married September 3, 1966; her loving children, Stacy L. and Robin L. Davis; her grandson, Ethan E. Oxendine all of Charlotte, North Carolina; her sister, Michele Moore of Washington DC; her nieces, Adrianne J. and Courtney A. Moore of Washington, DC, Debora A Wah, Pam Riley of Charlotte, North Carolina; her nephew, John L Holyfield of Charlotte, North Carolina; her cousins, Judy and De’Andrea Bussey of Fairmont, West Virginia and a host of other relatives.

She was a also a surrogate mom and grandmother to many who called her Gram Nikki.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Kristin Leah Davis; her nephew, D. Grant Bussey and her brother-in-law, Robert J. Moore.

The family will receive members of Delta Sigma Theta for viewing Tuesday, November 10, 2020 between from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., then the public from 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

A private interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont, West Virginia on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

