Emma Mary Dodson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Mary Dodson, 91, of 110 Fredonia Road, Greenville, formerly of Stoneboro, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020 at The Grove at Greenville.



Emma was born in Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania on January 10, 1929, to the late John and Anna Marie (Benarding) Staudt.



She was married to Richard Glenn Dodson on March 4, 1955 and he preceded her in death on January 19, 2014.



Emma was a waitress for many years in Cochranton at the family’s restaurant and in Sandy Lake.

She was a proud member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, singing and playing her guitar.



Emma is survived by daughter, Margaret J. Kather and her husband, Shawn, of Greenville; son, Larry Dodson of North Carolina; two granddaughters, Rebecca A. Mortimer and her husband, Jeff and Cassandra L. Wright and her husband, Ronnie; three grandsons, Donald G. Dodson, Richard L. Dodson and David L. Dodson; two great-granddaughters, Emma M. Mortimer and McKenzie Marlene Mortimer; great-grandson, DeAndre Wright; sister, Rose George of Meadville; two brothers, Bernie Staudt and Al Staudt, both of Cochranton and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Diane Marie Hoffman; grandson, John A. Dodson; son-in-law, Michael Unger; five sisters and four brothers.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2885 Hann Hill Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 where the family will greet friends beginning at 2:00 p.m.



Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



