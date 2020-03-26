Emma M. Houch, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma M. Houck, 94, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Covington Skilled Nursing Center in East Palestine.

She was born August 30, 1925 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John and Marie Schertenleib Haldiman.

Emma was a homemaker and also worked as a finisher at local pottery companies.

She was a compassionate, loving and frugal person who most especially enjoyed time with family.

Emma is survived by a daughter, Daryl Reynolds of East Palestine; stepson, Russell Houck of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; stepdaughter, Susan Pitts of New Philadelphia, Ohio; grandson, Jason Nesselroote; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Herstine and a great-great-granddaughter, Emma Morton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Houck in 1980; five brothers, Robert, Fred, Walter, Richard and Hans Haldiman and three sisters, Helen Dallies, Doris Stepp and Anna Guy.

The immediate family will gather for private graveside services at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Emma’s name to the Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.