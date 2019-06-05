Emma Lou Newsome Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Lou (Roberts) Newsome, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from a long term illness.

She was born April 16, 1933 in Louisa, Kentucky.

Emma Lou was a long-time resident of Warren, Ohio.

She was well loved throughout her life and spending time with her family brought her great joy. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking and making ceramics.

Emma Lou will be dearly missed.

Emma Lou is survived by her daughter, Linda (Clyde) Smith of Mount Dora, Florida; four grandchildren, Randy (Stacie) Stelk of Howland, Ohio, Allison Smith of Mount Dora, Floria, Shannon Smith of St. Petersburg, Florida and Matthew Newsome of Sandy, Utah; three great-grandchildren, Stefan Stelk of Youngstown, Ohio, Shane Stelk and Brianna Stelk, both of Howland, Ohio; her brother, Walter Gene (Marion) Roberts of Mercer, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Charlene Cogley of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Sandra Navarra of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Phyllis Tucker of Brookfield, Ohio; her stepdaughter-in-law, Dorothy Newsome of Sandy, Utah and many nieces and nephews.

Emma Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Robert F. Newsome; her stepson, Joseph Newsome; her parents, Elza Jay and Willie Roberts; her brother, Ralph Roberts and her sisters, Barbara Davis, Mary Ellen George and Marilyn Sue Roberts.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Valley through their website www.hospiceofthevalley.com or by calling 1-330-399-1992.

