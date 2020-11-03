Emma Jean Morrison, Greenville, PA

GRRENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jean Morrison passed from this life into eternity with Jesus on October 31, 2020. She was 93.

Born August 21, 1927 to William and Martha Gardner, she was the second of nine children.

Emma Jean was big sister to Mary (Greer), Bill, Dave, Howard, Fred, Bob and Jane (Jeffries) and best friends with her big sister Shirley (Voytik). Emma Jean was a strong, quiet, tender hearted woman who was happiest when with her family. She was a patient wife to Lester, who preceded her to glory, and a wonderful mother to Charlotte (Davis) and Doug (Trisha). Emma Jean doted on her four grand and three great-grand-children, Layton (Andrea), Rich ( Jessica, Branch and Briar), Calen (Kristy and Dannah) and Emma Lee (Manu). She was a faithful Christian attending the Transfer First Baptist Church and among other duties, sang soprano in the choir for many years.

Some of the hobbies and activities she enjoyed and that defined her life were; an expert knitter, a collector and restorer of antiques, an occasional fisher woman, a willing babysitter, a dead-eye groundhog shooter, a porch swing sitter, a savvy shopper, a coffee lover, an excellent cook and a dedicated caregiver for many years to her Parkinson’s stricken husband. She and Lester moved to a cottage at St Paul’s Senior Living Community in 2000 where they were lovingly cared for through all the stages of their aging and illnesses.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Transfer Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

