YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jean Jones Rose passed away Thursday, April 13.
She was born January 29, 1951.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.
April 13, 2023
