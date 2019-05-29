Emma Jane (Miller) Lederer Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane (Miller) Lederer, age 87, of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was born December 25, 1931, in Meadville, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Laura A. (Bestwick) Miller.

She married Edward R. Lederer on April 11, 1953 and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1984.

Emma was a graduate of Lakeview High School and worked as a manager for the Hermitage Hills Apartments.

She was a former member of both the Hickory United Methodist Church and the Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her children, Laura Shepard, Roberta Lederer and Edward Lederer; one sister, Pauline Dandrea; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Emma was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Walter Miller and a sister, Lena Boyd.

A memorial service will take place this Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Burke officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.