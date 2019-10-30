Emma Dean, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Dean, 92, passed away peacefully at 2:08 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on July 3, 1927 the daughter of Ephrim and Georgieann (Wilson) Easterling.

She was a member of the Bristolville Freewill Baptist Church and attended many of the church activities.

Emma was an outstanding homemaker and loved hosting her family for all the holiday celebrations. She enjoyed reading the Bible, quilting, cooking and eating all kinds of sweets.



Emma is survived by three sons, Jack (Racheal) Dean of Salem, Eddie Dean of LaPorte, Indiana and Jerry (Beverly) Dean with whom she lived; five grandchildren, Nicole (Martin, Jr.) Hernandez, Eddie (Mandi) Kuhn, Joseph (Tiffany) Dean, Natalie Dean and Chelsea Hall; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Ruby Lunsford of Morehead, Kentucky and Betty Williams of Vevay, Indiana and two brothers, Bernard Easterling and Junior Easterling both of Olive Hill, Kentucky.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Dean whom she married on January 29, 1946 and who died on March 8, 2008; sister, Bonnie Williams and five brothers, Earnest, Glen, Jimmy, Vergil, Infant Pete Jackson Easterling.



Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. The funeral will follow at 10:00 a.m. Pastor George Whitt will officiate.

Burial will be in Greenhaven Cemetery.



The family appreciates the kind and compassionate care of Southern Care Hospice and Emma’s personal aide Janice Marie Hill-Wright.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.