Emily P. Jones, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emily P. Jones, age 66, of Leet Avenue, Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 in the ER of UPMC Horizon Greenville after suffering an apparent heart attack at home.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 4, 1954 to Howard and Anna Mae (Freeman) Rager.

She attended Grove City High School and was a homemaker.

Emily enjoyed baking, crocheting, working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles and fishing.

On December 7, 1980 she married George H. Jones, he survives as home. Also surviving are a daughter, Debbie R. Williams and her husband, Terry, of Lakewood, Ohio; three sisters, Sandy Landon and her husband, Michael, of North Carolina, Pam Walters and her husband, Rex, of Ellwood City and Liz Gregg and her partner, Tina, of Cleveland, Ohio; three brothers, Howard Rager, Jr. of Sharpsville, Richard Rager and his wife, Rita, of New Castle and Clifford Gregg and his wife, Karsen, of Ohio and three grandchildren, Perrie Jones, Michael Williams and Nathan Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Eva Douglas and a brother, David Rager.

Per Emily’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.