Emily “Lu” Bogacki, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emily “Lu” Bogacki, 88, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, (West Salem Township), passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Lu was born in Burghill, Ohio, on November 10, 1931, to the late Max and Elizabeth (Mowry) McGrath.



She was a charter member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church in Greenville and served on the original building committee. She was a member and president for 25 years, of the Ladies Aid Quilting Group. She was also a member of the former Jolly Hilltop Homemakers Club.

Before settling at their home in West Salem Township, Lu spent 25 years traveling and living around the world with her husband, who was a Chief Master Sergeant in the US Air Force.



She loved dogs and bird watching. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, baking and gardening, especially flowers and vegetables. Lu also liked to hunt and spend time at the family camp in Venus, Pennsylvania.



She was married to Earle F. Bogacki on May 3, 1952.

He preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.



Lu is survived by a son, Charles McGrath and his wife, Joyce, of Frisco, Texas; four grandchildren, Denise Clinton of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Tonia Allen and her husband, Keith, of Peru, Indiana, Sean McGrath of Irving, Texas and MSG Richard Clinton and his wife, Deborah, of Kent, Ohio; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Also surviving are a sister, Marion Waleff of Greenville, Pennsylvania and special friends, Chuck and Marlene Murrin and Aggie Hough, all of Greenville.



In addition to her parents and husband, Lu was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Kowing; three sisters, June Hoffman, Dorothy Ondriezek and Audene Miller and four brothers, Richard, John Wade, Herbert and Max, Jr. McGrath.



A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, Inc., 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, on Wednesday May 27, 2020, with Rev. Todd Jaussen, officiating.



Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Greenville, PA.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, 805 Vernon Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.



