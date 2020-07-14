Emilia C. Citarella, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Due to Covid-19, private services are being held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Highland Memorial Park of Beloit for Emilia C. Citarella, 71, who passed away Friday, July 10 in Liberty Health Care.

She was the daughter of Italo and Catherine Falivena Citarella born in Youngstown on August 22, 1948.

Emilia was a graduate of Liberty High School and Youngstown State University before she became a licensed social worker and counselor.

She is survived by her brother, Robert; son, Matthew; nieces, Kimberly and Kristine and grandchildren, Vincent and Caterina.

Emilia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alvero and nephews, Robert and Michael.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

