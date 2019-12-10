Emery Jesse Black III, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emery Jesse Black III, of Warren, passed away peacefully at home on his 59th birthday, November 28, 2019.

He was born November 28, 1960 in Cleveland, the son of Emery Jesse, Jr. and Laverne (Surrell) Black and had lived in the Warren area the past seven years.

Emery was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Cleveland and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

An avid sports fan, he worked in a foundry and enjoyed cars and reading.

Blessed memories of Emery live on with his four sons, Emery Jesse Black IV, Joseph Black, Dontez Black and Stefon Black, all of Cleveland; a stepson, Jermaine Greer; two grandchildren, Julianna Black and Diamond Greer; a great-granddaughter, Miani Nicole-Love Pippins and his brother and caretaker, Larry D. Black of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Linda Jones.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Calvin Mason officiating. Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to services. Full military honors will be conferred following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.