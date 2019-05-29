Elsie R. Virden Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie R. Virden, 81, of Salem and formerly of East Palestine, passed away 10:50 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Elsie was born February 12, 1938, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy and Isabele Monseau Bates and had been a life-long resident of the area.

She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Salem.

She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and puzzles with family and friends.

Her husband of 37 years, Chuck Virden, preceded her in death on February 28, 2008. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Valorie Roessler and two brothers, Roy and Albert Bates.

Elsie is survived by her sons, David (Terry) Collins, Charles Collins, Randy Collins and Earl Collins; her stepson, Glenn (Kathy) Virden; as well as, her daughters, Rosemary (Pat) Compton and Tammy (Rod) Bays and stepdaughter, Mary Sue (Wayne) Duris. She also leaves two brothers, Leonard (Sabrina) Bates and Donny Bates; sisters, Myrna (Roger) Dulaney, Alberta (Gerald) McPherson and Linda Tenny; a sister-in-law, Terri Bates and a brother-in-law, Roger Roessler. She also leaves 21 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, with Pastor Roger Dulaney of her church, officiating.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home.

