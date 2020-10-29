Elsie “Joanne” (Edeburn) Osborne, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie “Joanne” (Edeburn) Osborne passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born May 16, 1937 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Dorothy (Williams) and William Russell Edeburn.

She graduated from west Middlesex High School and Mercer County Vo-Tech Practical Nursing Program.



Joanne worked at Mercer County Home, John XXIII Nursing Home and Sharon Regional Health System.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling, baking and spending time with her family and friends.



Joanne married David Osborne, who survives at home, three sons, Joseph Osborne and his wife Michelle of Masury, Ohio, Curtis Osborne and his partner Crystal Moore of Clark, Edward Osborne of Sheakleyville, a grandson, Jeffrey Osborne and his wife Sarah of State College, granddaughter, Karlee Osborne and partner Shawn Culp of West Middlesex, granddaughter, Alyssa Osborne and fiancé Daniel Bancraft of Hubbard, OA, great niece, Dori Edeburn-Paratic who Joanne always said was the daughter she never had and her husband Patrick Paratic of Sharpsville, their children, who were like grandchildren to Joanne, Dylan Edeburn, and his wife Katie Holmes-Edeburn, Victoria Murray and partner, Eric Lenzi, 2 great grandsons, Cooper Osborne, Maverick Osborne, great granddaughter, River Culp, sisters, Carole Jones, Barbara Sweinimer, Margaret McNew, sister in law, Heidi Edeburn, brother, Fred Edeburn and his wife Paula, brothers in law, Don Osborne, Jerry Osborne, sever nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.



She was preceded in death by parents, brother, Samuel Wilbert James, Floyd and Raymond Edeburn, sister, Ruth Anne Osborne, and brother in law, Irvin Osborne.



Friends may call Sunday November 1, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. in Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Warren Sullivan officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

