Else Marie Johansen Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Else Marie Johansen, 88, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mrs. Johansen was born November 23, 1930, in Moss, Norway, a daughter of the late Matius and Anna (Boletta) Olson.

Else retired in 2000 from The Arc of Mercer County, formerly MCAR, Hermitage, where she worked in the fiscal department for 20 years.

She is survived by her son, Eivind Johansen, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours or service.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.